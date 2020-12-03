Body discovered on conveyor belt at Creedmoor recycling center

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body has been discovered on a conveyor belt at a recycling center in Creedmoor.

The recycling center is located in the 3600 block of FM 1327 and officials sent out a tweet about the incident at just before noon.

No further details have been released but a media briefing is expected at around 12:45 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

