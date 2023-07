Police are investigating after a body was found on the side of the road in East Austin.

Just after 9:30 a.m. Monday, APD responded to a check welfare call on in the 2000 block of Ed Bluestein Blvd. and found a body.

The person was pronounced dead on scene.

The cause of death remains under investigation, but police say the death does not appear suspicious.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.