Body found in North Austin; police investigating as homicide

The Austin Police Department is investigating the city's latest homicide in North Austin.

Police say 911 calls were received at around 1 a.m. about gunshots in the 8400 block of Goldfinch Court.

When officers arrived, they found a person who was dead.

A person of interest was detained at the scene and taken to APD headquarters for further questioning.

Police say they do not know at this time what the connection is between the person of interest and the person who died.

If you have any information about the incident, you're asked to contact the APD Homicide Unit Tip Line at 512-974-TIPS (512-974-8477).