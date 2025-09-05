Body found on UT Austin campus near law school: UTPD

The Brief Body found on UT Austin campus



A body has been found on the University of Texas at Austin campus near the law school, according to the university police department.

What we know:

UTPD says that just after noon Sept. 5, it received a call about a "possible deceased individual" in the 2500 block of Robert Dedman Drive, near E. Dean Keeton Street and the University of Texas at Austin School of Law.

Crews from UTPD, Austin police and the Travis County Medical Examiner's office are on scene.

What we don't know:

No details about the person or scene have been released yet.

What you can do:

The public is asked to avoid the area.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.