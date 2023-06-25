Suspected grenade downtown prompts large police presence, road closures

UPDATE: Police say the suspected grenade was hollowed out and turned out to be nothing; a suspect is in custody, roads are being opened back up and there is no known threat to the public.

Police responded to a suspected grenade in downtown Austin Sunday evening.

According to initial reporting, APD called in the bomb squad to x-ray a suspected grenade in the alley between Brazos Street and San Jacinto Boulevard.

Multiple streets around the Sixth Street Historic District have been blocked off by police, including portions of San Jacinto Boulevard and Brazos Street between Sixth and Seventh Streets.

Witnesses say that at least 1 building has been evacuated, though this has not been confirmed by police.