Brunch and mimosas featured at Mimosa Fest 2022 in East Austin

Most people spend their weekends having brunch and mimosas and an East Austin event is combining the two for a daytime party on Sunday, May 15.

Mimosa Fest 2022 is being held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fair Market located at 1100 E. 5th Street.

Woman-and minority-owned All About You Event Management and event producer Necoya Tyson organized the event to help celebrate National Mimosa Day.

"My vision in creating Mimosa Fest stemmed from wanting to bring together people from all walks of life with the goal of engaging local businesses and talent, while also enjoying my favorite things – music, mimosas, and brunch!" says Necoya Tyson, Chief Event Officer of All About You Event Management, in a news release.

The event will feature live music, activation stations, local vendors, and even a mimosa contest. It will be held rain-or-shine because there are both indoor and outdoor spaces available.

Emcees for the event are Rachel Lauren, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Practitioner, Activist, and Advocate, and Lauren Petrowski, TV Host, Media Expert, and Content Creator.

General Admission, General Admission+, and VIP ticket prices range from $45 to $125, which include entrance to the festival, photo-activation stations, a souvenir Mimosa Fest cup, and more.

Advertisement

Tickets are non-refundable and prices are subject to change. Advanced ticket purchase is encouraged as tickets purchased on-site will be subject to a price increase. To purchase tickets, visit www.mimosa-fest.com. This event is for adults only (21+).