Buffalo Wild Wings offers all-you-can-eat wings and fries deal

Calling all boneless wings fans - we've got some tasty good news for you!

Buffalo Wild Wings just revealed its latest promotion - all-you-can-eat wings and fries for $19.99 every Monday and Wednesday for a limited time, according to the company.

The promotion is available now through Wednesday, July 10 at participating restaurants, so maybe call ahead to your local BWW to see if they're offering the deal.

The promo doesn't apply to takeout orders and is limited to one person per order (sharing not allowed, BWW says).

Also for a limited time, BWW is offering an additional 6-count of traditional or boneless wings for free on all takeout and delivery orders of $10 or more. All you have to do is use the promo code GOWINGS now through June 30.

The wings chain currently offers 26 sauces and seasonings, with the temporary addition of Honey Sriracha and Honey Garlic.