Deadly crash near Florence closes lane on SH 195

Published  February 9, 2026 4:04pm CST
Florence
    • Officials are investigating a deadly crash near Florence
    • DPS said it happened on Feb. 9 on SH 195 near CR 138

FLORENCE, Texas - Troopers and deputies are investigating a deadly crash near Florence. 

What we know:

Texas DPS said on Monday, Feb. 9, troopers and WilCo deputies responded to a deadly crash on SH 195 near CR 138. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened in the Florence area. 

One lane of SH 195 remains closed while officials continue to work the scene. Also, the northbound exit for SH 138 is shut down and is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route. 

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates

The Source: Information from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office and Texas DPS

