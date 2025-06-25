Austin-based Bumble to lay off 30% of workforce

article

The Brief Austin-based Bumble approved layoffs for approximately 240 employees. The layoffs are about 30% of the dating app's workforce. In SEC filings, the company says it will reinvest the money on its product and technology.



Dating app Bumble is laying off 30 percent of its workforce.

Bumble layoffs

By the numbers:

A filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission shows that the company's board of directors approved a reduction of approximately 240 roles.

Bumble estimates the layoffs will save $40 million per year and plans to reinvest the "substantial majority" of the savings on its product and technology development.

Bumble CEO on layoffs

What they're saying:

Whitney Wolfe Heard, who returned to the company as CEO in March after stepping down from the position in 2023, sent message to employees.

Team,

This is a hard note to write – and I know it’s a hard one to read. But I’ve always promised to lead with honesty, clarity, and care, even when it’s difficult.

Bumble, like the online dating industry itself, is at an inflection point. In recent months, we’ve been rebuilding – returning to what makes us trusted, unique, and deeply human. But intentional rebuilding requires hard decisions. Today, we are marking one of the most difficult: we are reducing the size of our team. This decision is not a reflection of any individual but rather where we are going as a company and what we are building for.

The reality is, we need to take decisive action to restructure to build a company that’s resilient, intentional, and ready for the next decade. We’ve reset our strategy, and are going back to a start-up mentality – rooted in an ownership mindset and team structures designed for faster, more meaningful execution.

Bumble was built on a beautiful idea: that people deserve to feel safe and empowered in love, friendship, and life. To uphold that promise, we have to evolve how we work and the shape of our teams. That means:

Prioritizing core product innovation and addressing the big opportunities in how technology shapes human connection

Returning to a member-first approach and investing in member health

Becoming a faster, more decisive, and more agile organization – ready to meet the moment and the opportunity ahead

I know this decision affects people – friends and colleagues – who have poured so much into Bumble, and many of you who will enter the consultation process. We’re providing structured severance and transitional support to those impacted and we are committed to treating everyone affected with respect, compassion, and gratitude during this transition.

To those impacted: your contributions matter deeply, and you’ve left a lasting mark on this company. We thank you – for your creativity, thoughtfulness, and commitment. You will always be part of the Bumble story.

To those staying: I know this is a heavy day. Let’s honor our teammates by carrying their spirit forward – with resilience, heart, and renewed purpose.

Please take care of yourselves and each other.

With all my heart,

Whitney