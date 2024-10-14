Burglary suspect found dead inside downtown Austin building

The Brief Burglary suspect found dead in downtown Austin building Suspect had burglarized a home on 6th Street



Police are investigating after a burglary suspect was found dead inside a downtown Austin building.

It all started at around 6 p.m. on October 13 when the Austin Police Department received a call about a burglary in progress at a home on 6th Street.

Police say the suspect had already broken through a glass window when he tried to go upstairs.

The suspect was confronted by the homeowner who pepper sprayed him.

Police say the suspect took off and broke another window into an office building on Brazos between East 7th Street and San Jacinto.

The suspect was tracked to the building by his bloody footprints and when police arrived at the Brazos building they found the suspect on the floor.

Efforts to revive the suspect were unsuccessful.

The exact cause of death of the suspect has not been released, but police suggested the suspect may have died due to cuts from glass.

No one else was hurt and the identification of the suspect is now known at this time.