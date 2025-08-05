Charred grass, shattered lives: 5 young women killed in fiery Central Texas crash

The Brief 5 young women killed in fiery Burnet County crash Families say the women were like sisters and were driving to Kingsland to celebrate a birthday DPS says the crash is still under investigation



A weekend meant for celebration ended in tragedy when five young women were killed in a crash in Burnet County late last month.

The families of the victims said the women were like sisters and their lives were taken too soon.

What we know:

Five young women, Jackie Velazco, Desiree Cervantes, Brianna Valadez, Ruby Cruz, and Thalia Salinas, friends since middle school, were driving from Dallas to Kingsland.

They were heading to a lake house to celebrate Thalia’s 23rd birthday. Thalia’s sister said the house was decorated, and the women were about 20 minutes away, but they never made it.

Texas DPS said a Ram truck, pulling a livestock trailer, veered into oncoming traffic and hit a Chevy Malibu and Mercedes SUV. The girls were in the SUV as it flipped and burst into flames. All five women died at the scene.

Family members wrote, "There’s no words big enough for this kind of pain."

Five names are now placed near the crash site to remember the five women who were intertwined in life, and now, heartbreakingly, in death.

Texas DPS said the drivers and passengers in the other vehicles had non-life-threatening injuries. The crash is under investigation.

What you can do:

There are GoFundMes for each of the women to help pay for funeral services and support their families.

Desiree was working at a law firm and recently got her own apartment. Her family said she had a sincere heart and quiet strength that made a lasting impression on so many.

Jackie is described as a bright light, loving, strong, and funny.

Ruby’s family said she had an enthusiasm for life that brought everyone together. She loved concerts and sporting events.

Brianna had plans to start nursing school. Her loved ones said she had a way of turning ordinary days into cherished memories, simply by being herself.

Thalia had just become a proud aunt. Her family said she was quiet but those who knew her well said she was the funniest person in the room.

Thalia’s sister said Thalia and Brianna were inseparable and God knows they couldn’t live without each other on this Earth.