Cal vs. Arizona State football game canceled because of COVID-19

The Pac-12 announced the Cal vs. Arizona State football game on Saturday is canceled because there aren't enough scholarship athletes necessary on the Arizona State team to play the game as a result of some of the other team members testing positive for CVOID-19.

In addition, other Arizona State student players are in isolation under contract tracing protocols, the Pac 12 said.

Under the conference policy, the game will be considered no contest. The Pac-12 noted this cancelation is very disappointing.

Cal's first game of the season against the University of Washington, was also canceled. In that case, a player on Berkeley tested positive for COVID-19.