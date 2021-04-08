Caldwell County launches new effort to expand broadband access

The Caldwell County Broadband Committee is working to develop a county-specific Technology Action Plan to expand broadband access in the county.

The committee, which is partnering with Connected Nation Texas (CN Texas), is made up of local stakeholders who are focused on finding solutions for improving internet connectivity countywide.

"Broadband connection is essential to have in a community where everyone succeed," said Michael Kamerlander, CEcD, Director Economic Development in a release. "This is even more evident while we deal with the pandemic and the increased need for connectivity."

Caldwell County is one of many communities selected as part of a statewide effort led by CN Texas and funded by the Texas Rural Funders at no cost to the county.

As part of this effort, the committee is asking every individual, business, and community organization to take 10 minutes and fill out a short survey.

"It’s important that as many people as possible in our county take this survey so that we can properly identify the opportunities and challenges in this Technology Action Plan," said Kamerlander. "This is a great opportunity for Caldwell County to measure what areas need improvement when it comes to broadband access."

The Technology Action Plan, which will be developed by leveraging Connected Nation’s Connected Community Engagement Program, will be shaped by the information provided by local stakeholders. The Connected Program has been used in nearly 400 communities across the country to develop county or regional-specific Technology Action Plans that have both short-term and long-term broadband solutions, says Caldwell County.

For more information, residents can email CN Texas or click here.