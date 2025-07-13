Candlelight vigil in Leander to honor flood victims

The Brief A candlelight vigil organized by 15 local churches was held at Austin Community College in Leander to honor victims and support the community following recent floods. The event focused on prayer and healing for those in Williamson County affected by the devastation. County officials reported that the floods have resulted in three deaths and damaged over 50 structures in Williamson County; volunteers are encouraged to join organized cleanup efforts.



A handful of churches in Leander came together on Saturday night at Austin Community College to hold a candlelight vigil. It is another local effort to help another community heal from the devastation and tragedy of last week's floods.

Candlelight Vigil in Leander

The vigil was to pray for those in Williamson County who have been affected by the flooding. Different pastors from 15 different churches in Leander led the crowd in worship songs, a lighting of candles, and prayer.

They prayed the community would continue to stay close and love each other as the floods get farther away in the rearview mirror.

What they're saying:

"One of the things we want to do is to bring together people who have been affected and people who offer care," said Conor Ohearn. "Ultimately God wants to draw near to them. And we think this serves people in a special way."

"Why would something like this happen? As a pastor, I don't know that answer, but I know the response," said Adam Haugen. "60 homes in our area have been affected, each of those is a different story. If we can reach one person at a time, that's what we're called to do."

"It's not going to be a one-day event. These events are helpful, but this is going to be months-long reparations for people's lives," said Amber Haugen. "Our desire as churches in Leander is to bring support to these people until they can stand on their own."

Central Texas Flooding Update

As of the latest update from county officials on Saturday, three people in Williamson County have died from the floods. There is no longer anyone missing from Williamson County. More than 50 structures have been severely damaged or lost to the floods.

Williamson County officials want those interested in volunteering to help with cleanup efforts, but make sure to join an organized effort that is already underway. Do not freelance or go alone.