Canyon Lake man found guilty of distribution of child pornography

A federal jury convicted a Canyon Lake man for distribution of child pornography.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Seth Elred Perricone, 47, shared more than 115,000 files of child pornography over the Internet.

The jury found Perricone guilty of six counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography.

Perricone is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 3, 2022. He faces up to 20 years in prison on each of the seven counts. He has remained in federal custody since his arrest on Jan. 26, 2018.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.