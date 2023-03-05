1 critically injured after car crashes, catches fire
AUSTIN, Texas - One person is in the hospital after their car crashed and caught fire in Austin Sunday afternoon.
ATCEMS says just before 3 p.m. March 5, EMS and fire crews responded to a single-vehicle crash at E. 51st Street and Airport Boulevard where the car had reportedly caught fire with someone inside.
Medics declared a trauma alert for an adult, who was then taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.
Drivers were advised to expect traffic delays near the scene.