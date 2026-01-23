Travis County woman accused of murdering newborn in 2005 declared innocent

The Brief Carmen Mejia, the woman accused of murdering a newborn in 2005, was declared innocent Mejia was serving three life sentences after being accused of killing a 10-month-old The medical examiner changed the manner of death from homicide to an accident



A Travis County woman accused of murdering a newborn in 2005 has been declared innocent.

Carmen Mejia was serving three life sentences after being accused of submerging a 10-month-old baby in her care in scalding bath water.

Related article

The bailiff in Mejia's original trial had concerns with the case and brought them into the Innocence Project in 2015.

In a case review last year, Mejia's child testified they turned on the faucet and a burn expert testified that the water heater had no temperature protection.

Carmen Mejia

The medical examiner changed the manner of death from homicide to an accident.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals overturned Mejia's conviction on Friday, Jan. 23.