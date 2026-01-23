Expand / Collapse search

Travis County woman accused of murdering newborn in 2005 declared innocent

January 23, 2026
Carmen Mejia ruled innocent in 2005 murder case

Carmen Mejia, the woman accused of murdering a newborn in 2005, has been declared innocent.

AUSTIN, Texas - A Travis County woman accused of murdering a newborn in 2005 has been declared innocent.

Carmen Mejia was serving three life sentences after being accused of submerging a 10-month-old baby in her care in scalding bath water.

The bailiff in Mejia's original trial had concerns with the case and brought them into the Innocence Project in 2015. 

In a case review last year, Mejia's child testified they turned on the faucet and a burn expert testified that the water heater had no temperature protection.

Carmen Mejia

The medical examiner changed the manner of death from homicide to an accident. 

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals overturned Mejia's conviction on Friday, Jan. 23.

