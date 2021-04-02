CDC says fully-vaccinated people are safe to travel for holidays

The CDC has released new recommendations, saying that when it comes to traveling, those who are fully vaccinated should be safe to travel in the country.

Travelers are packing their suitcases and gearing up to fly at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport for the holiday weekend.

"It was way more crowded, kind of surprisingly crowded. I kind of had enjoyed it being kind of vacant and not sitting next to someone," said Heather Maynez, who was at the airport Friday returning from vacation. "We flew from Austin to Seattle and now we flew back home."

She’s one of the many people now fully vaccinated from COVID-19. "Yeah it was fine, my arm hurt but other than that I didn’t feel sick or anything like that," said Maynez.

The CDC is now saying those fully vaccinated like Maynez are less likely to get and spread COVID-19. This means travel plans like flying are back on the table.

According to the CDC, those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to get tested before or after a trip within the country. They also do not need to quarantine. It’s still highly recommended to follow the social distancing guidelines such as wearing a mask, washing your hands, and maintaining social distancing.

Masks are still mandatory at airports whether you’re fully vaccinated or not.

As more people get vaccinated, Maynez feels more people will become comfortable flying again.

For those traveling internationally, the CDC also says those who are fully vaccinated will not have to quarantine upon return.

