Cedar Park bank robbery suspect arrested

article

The Brief A suspect is in custody in connection to a Cedar Park bank robbery. The Chase Bank on Cypress Creek Road was robbed on Friday afternoon. 64-year-old Pedro Montoya has been charged with robbery.



Cedar Park police have announced an arrest in connection to a bank robbery on Friday.

What we know:

Police said on Friday, Feb. 28, around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported bank robbery at the Chase Bank on Cypress Creek Rd.

Due to a suspicious box nearby, police evacuated the bank and nearby businesses. Police later said the item was deemed safe.

On Saturday morning, Cedar Park police posted on social media that the suspect, 64-year-old Pedro Montoya of Cedar Park had been taken into custody on Saturday morning.

He has been charged with robbery.

The incident is still under investigation.

What we don't know:

Police did not say how Montoya was identified or where he was arrested.