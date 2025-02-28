Expand / Collapse search

Cedar Park police investigating bank robbery; evacuations underway

Published  February 28, 2025 4:33pm CST
    • Cedar Park police are investigating a bank robbery at the Chase Bank on Cypress Creek Rd.
    • Police are asking people to avoid the area

CEDAR PARK, Texas - Cedar Park police are investigating a bank robbery.

What we know:

Police said on Friday, Feb. 28, around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported bank robbery at the Chase Bank on Cypress Creek Rd.

Due to a suspicious item, police said they are evacuating the bank and nearby businesses.

Officers are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates 

The Source: Information from the Cedar Park Police Department

