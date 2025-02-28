Cedar Park police investigating bank robbery; evacuations underway
CEDAR PARK, Texas - Cedar Park police are investigating a bank robbery.
What we know:
Police said on Friday, Feb. 28, around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported bank robbery at the Chase Bank on Cypress Creek Rd.
Due to a suspicious item, police said they are evacuating the bank and nearby businesses.
Officers are asking people to avoid the area.
This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates
The Source: Information from the Cedar Park Police Department