Cedar Park police investigating bank robbery; evacuations underway

Cedar Park police are investigating a bank robbery at the Chase Bank on Cypress Creek Rd. Police are asking people to avoid the area



Cedar Park police are investigating a bank robbery.

What we know:

Police said on Friday, Feb. 28, around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported bank robbery at the Chase Bank on Cypress Creek Rd.

Due to a suspicious item, police said they are evacuating the bank and nearby businesses.

Officers are asking people to avoid the area.

