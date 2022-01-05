Cedar Park police arrest 12 in fentanyl drug bust, seize over 100,000 pills

The Cedar Park Police Department has issued 13 federal indictments for conspiracy fentanyl and possession of fentanyl charges.

12 people have been arrested and the department says more federal indictments are pending.

Cedar Park officers, along with the DEA and other agencies, seized more than 100,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl. Officials say the pills have a street value of more than $1 million.

Officials say more details on the bust will be released at a later date.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter