Cedar Park police debut new online reporting system

The Cedar Park Police Department introduced a new online reporting system for the community designed to make filing police reports easier and more efficient for the public.

This new system also decreases the time it takes for reports to be created and filed for non-violent crimes.

The online reporting system is designed for several types of crimes including theft, fraud, and other property crimes. To file a report online:

Visit the CPPD webpage

Click on the "Contact Us" tab

Click File a Police Report

From the online reporting tool, you can view a list of offenses the police department currently accept reports for.

CPPD said to carefully read each description and make sure you include all required documents. For example, receipts, photos, or our Financial Crimes Fraud Packet may be needed for the investigation. Once the report is created properly, a case number is assigned if it meets the criteria. The report then goes through the department’s records system before being assigned to the appropriate unit for investigation.

Members of the public are always welcome to call the Cedar Park Police Department’s non-emergency number at 512-260-4600 ext. 0 to request to meet with an officer to file a report in person.

You can also file a report at the front desk of our police department headquarters, located at 911 Quest Parkway, Cedar Park, TX 78613.