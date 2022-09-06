Cedar Park customers prohibited from using irrigation systems, hose-end sprinklers for outdoor watering

article

Cedar Park water customers are prohibited from using irrigation systems or hose-end sprinklers for outdoor watering.

The Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority (BCRUA) is Cedar Park's regional water utility. The BCRUA serves as Cedar Park’s secondary water treatment plant, providing about 20 percent of Cedar Park’s total daily water use.

The BCRUA has scheduled a critical repair to its underwater raw intake pipeline in Lake Travis, Wednesday, Sept. 21 through Tuesday, Oct. 4.

During this repair, Cedar Park water customers are prohibited from using irrigation systems or hose-end sprinklers for outdoor watering. This is because during the BCRUA repair, Cedar Park will be relying solely on the City water treatment plant.

The City of Cedar Park has a secure water supply and is confident that indoor use will not be impacted. The City will share repair updates as they become available.

The City has a hotline for reporting outdoor water usage violations: 512-401-5308. Violations may also be reported online at www.cedarparktexas.gov/report-it.

For more resources on how to manage your water use, the City of Cedar Park offers water-saving tips, information on rebates and resources and a digital metering portal at www.waterthriftycedarpark.org.