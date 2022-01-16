Celebratory MLK Jr Day events happening around the Austin area

Every third Monday in January marks Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, a holiday to celebrate and remember the impact King made on racial equality and segregation in the U.S.

Organizations around the Austin area are holding events to celebrate the influential civil rights leader's historical work.

Here's a list of a few events happening on Jan. 14, MLK Day:

Pease Park Conservancy Martin Luther King Jr. Food Drive

Pease Park Conservancy is asking Austin residents to visit the park, and bring food donations for the Central Texas Food Bank. The event is being held at Kingsbury Commons, an activity space that was installed in Pease Park in 2021. Kingsbury Commons is located at 1100 Kingsbury Street. More information on the MLK Day food drive can be found here.

Austin Area Heritage Council MLK Day livestream

The Austin Area Heritage Council will be livestreaming a celebratory event filled with motivational speakers, live music, and more. The event starts at 10:45 a.m. and can be watched via Facebook or Youtube. For more information on this event, visit the Austin Area Heritage Council website.

Leander MLK Day Parade & Street Festival

The City of Leander is holding its very first MLK Day Parade and Street Festival to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The theme of the parade is "Community Unity Bright & Bold" and it will kick off at 10 a.m. The festival, diversity marketplace, and stage performances will take place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held at Leander City Hall, located at 105 N. Brushy St. More information about the City of Leander's MLK Day event can be found here.

Dunbar Heritage Association MLK March & Celebration

The Dunbar Heritage Association (DHA) of San Marcos, Texas, is hosting its 20th annual MLK Day celebration. First on the agenda is a wreath-laying ceremony at the Crossroads Memorial at 9:30 a.m. A march through downtown San Marcos will begin after the ceremony. A celebration including music, speakers, and vendors will follow the march. For more information on the march and celebration, visit DHA's website.

Bastrop Martin Luther King, Jr Walk

The City of Bastrop is holding a walk in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The walk begins at 10 a.m at the Paul Quinn African Methodist Episcopal Church located at 1108 Walnut. The celebration that follows the walk will be held virtually, via Zoom or the City of Bastrop's Facebook page. More information can be found here.

