Mother, associate arrested in connection with missing child case in Round Rock

The Brief Mother, associate arrested in connection with disappearance of 8-year-old girl Child was initially reported as runaway, was safely located the next day Mother is accused of conspiring with another woman to hide her to circumvent a custody agreement with the child's father



The mother of a missing eight-year-old girl in Round Rock was arrested Sunday night in connection with her daughter's disappearance.

Cadence Doyle was initially reported as a runaway on Dec. 5, and was safely located on Dec. 6.

What we know:

43-year-old Cailin Larissa Doyle is facing two felony charges and a misdemeanor:

Misdemeanor false report regarding missing child

Felony unlawful restraint

Felony interference with child custody

A second woman, 36-year-old Karinna Ann Robertson, is facing three felonies:

Felony interference with child custody

Felony unlawful restraint

Felony abandoning a child without intent to return

Cailin Doyle (left) and Karinna Robertson (right) (Williamson County Jail)

Williamson County officials say that Doyle had made the initial report about her daughter Cadence being a runaway, but that detectives found it to be "suspicious and questionable."

The report prompted dozens of emergency personnel and multiple state and local agencies to conduct an extensive search throughout Friday night and into Saturday.

Officials say that detectives determined that Doyle and Robertson had conspired to hide Cadence in an effort to circumvent an existing custody agreement with Cadence's father.

The investigation also revealed that Robertson ultimately abandoned Cadence at a gas station near I-35 and Old Settlers Boulevard on Saturday afternoon.

What they're saying:

"We understand the importance of bringing together numerous agencies and resources to search for a missing child. That responsibility is a vital part of ensuring a safe community for every citizen and every child," said Sheriff Matt Lindemann in a release. "However, when someone intentionally misleads law enforcement to conceal their child, triggering a response involving helicopters, drones, ATVs, K9s, and dozens of emergency personnel, only for it to be revealed as an attempt to avoid complying with court orders, appropriate criminal charges are both warranted and necessary. We are fortunate and grateful that the child was located safely and was not harmed."

What's next:

Doyle and Robertson are currently in the Williamson County Jail.