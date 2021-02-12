Central Texas Food Bank cancels distribution due to winter weather

The Central Texas Food Bank has announced that all distributions planned for today and this weekend have been canceled due to the bad weather and hazardous driving conditions.

"For the safety of our clients, staff, and volunteers, all scheduled food distributions scheduled for today and this weekend by the Central Texas Food Bank have been canceled due to weather and road conditions," the statement said, in part.

The cancelations include the Mobile Food Pantries scheduled for:

Manor Senior High School

Waco, TX

Lexington, TX

Fredericksburg, TX

The mass food distribution event scheduled for Saturday, February 13 in Kyle is also canceled.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Central Texas until 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb 12. Residents in the area can expect blustery, rainy, and cold conditions across the area today.

Temperatures will remain nearly steady, with highs ranging from the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds will be gusty from 15 to 25 mph. Some freezing rain may mix in with rain, especially across the Hill Country.

