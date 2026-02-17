Texas primaries: Which primary can I vote in?

article

Early voting in the Texas primaries begins Tuesday. Voters will chose either the Democrat ballot or the Republican ballot. Voters can only vote in one primary.



Early voting for the Texas primaries begins Tuesday with voters determining who will represent Democrats and Republicans up and down the ballot in November.

More than a dozen statewide offices will be decided in November, along with members of Congress, state lawmakers, judges and county officials. Some voters may find their voting district changed following the adoption of newly drawn congressional districts.

How do I know what primary to vote in?

Texas voters can choose which party's primary they want to vote in.

Texas is one of 15 states with completely open primaries, meaning that anyone who is registered to vote can vote in a specific party's primary without being a member of that party.

In contrast, only 10 states operate a closed primary where only members can vote in a party's primary.

The rest of the nation operates under rules that either allow independent voters to choose at the polls or allows the state to decide ahead of an election if they will allow unaffiliated voters or voters from another party to vote in their elections.

If a primary election goes to a runoff, only those who voted in that party's primary or who did not cast a vote at all in the primary can vote in the runoff election.

Am I registered to vote?

The easiest way to check your voter registration status is to head to the Secretary of State's website .

The Am I Registered portal on the website lets you submit your identifying information, like a Texas Driver's License number or details about your birth.

You will find out instantly if you're registered to vote. The portal will also give you your poll location and early voting locations.

Early voting in the 2026 Texas primaries runs from Feb. 17–27. Election day is March 3.