Feeling more like Winter again today and it will be the coolest day of 2023 so far.

With a full day of sun, low humidity and light winds, highs will be close to where they should be for this time of year in the low 60s.

Jacket or sweater needed today and tonight.

There is a very good chance the sunny and dry spell will last for your weekend fun.

We are tracking a Western Low that will bring back the Spring-like feel, clouds and rain chances.

