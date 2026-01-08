Del Valle-area shooting is TCSO's first homicide of 2026

The Brief 1st homicide of 2026 for Travis County Sheriff's Office 2 men shot, 1 died at hospital from his wounds 1 person in custody



A man is dead and another was injured in a Del Valle-area shooting, marking the first homicide of 2026 for the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

TCSO says it received a 911 call reporting someone had been shot at a business in the 7200 block of Elroy Road, just before midnight on Jan. 7.

A man with gunshot wounds was found on scene and taken to the hospital.

At 12:18 a.m., TCSO learned another man with gunshot wounds had also arrived at the hospital in critical condition. The wounds were linked to the same incident.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly before 1 a.m.

What's next:

TCSO says one person is currently in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

The victim's identity will not be released until the Medical Examiner makes a positive identification and next of kin has been notified.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information about the incident or those involved is asked to call the TCSO tipline at 512-854-1444.