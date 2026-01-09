Uvalde shooting trial: More witnesses set to testify as prosecution of former police officer continues

The Brief Testimony continues Friday in the trial of a former Uvalde school officer charged in the 2022 shooting. Jurors have heard from teachers, district staff, and experts about the response at Robb Elementary. Prosecutors argue the officer failed to act as 19 students and two teachers were killed.



The third day of testimony at the trial of former Uvalde CISD officer Adrian Gonzales, who is accused of abandoning the children killed in the 2022 elementary school massacre, began Friday morning.

So far in the trial, witness testimony has been heard from former teachers who sheltered in classrooms and district employees who were on the scene during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. Forensic experts and federal agents have also weighed in on video from the shooting and evidence examined at the scene.

Uvalde shooting trial day 3

Friday's proceedings:

A specific witness to open the day was not announced at the end of Thursday's proceedings, but the state was still calling their witnesses to the stand.

Testimony supporting the prosecution's case is expected to continue throughout the day.

Trial for former Uvalde officer

The backstory:

The trial was moved to Corpus Christi after defense attorneys argued that Gonzales could not receive a fair trial in Uvalde, the small community still reeling from the tragedy. A pool of 450 potential jurors was narrowed down to a final panel of 12.

Prosecutors allege that Gonzales ignored his active shooter training and failed to act as a teenage gunman killed 19 students and two teachers.

While the gunman remained inside a pair of interconnected classrooms, a swarm of nearly 400 officers from various agencies waited more than 70 minutes before a tactical team finally breached the room and killed the shooter.

