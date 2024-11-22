Man sentenced to 8 years after seriously injuring Texas deputies in crash

The Bexar County Constable's Office is disappointed with the outcome of what took place in court — they feel that Charles Duffield got off too easily.

Duffield was the driver behind the wheel of the multi-vehicle crash in 2020 when one of those cars spun out of control, struck and injured two Bexar County deputies.

He was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Sgt. Alfred Alcantar is in the Reserve Unit of Bexar County Constable Precinct 2. He was injured during the crash.

"He's only going to do eight years," said Sgt. Alfred Alcantar. He'll probably get out before four and a half and then go back to having a normal life."

Deputy Alfred Alcantar and Deputy Leticia Martinez were off-duty and handling construction lane closures on I-35 near Rundberg Lane in North Austin when it happened.

"We worked together for so many years, and then just for this to happen on the side job," said Alcantar.

Charles Duffield

Years later, Deputy Martinez is still dealing with the injuries she got that day.

"She lost all the tissue, all her flesh from her bones. Her legs were crushed. So they are having to take portions of the muscle from her calf and thigh," said Constable Leticia Vazquez, of Bexar County Precinct 2.

"Her husband is working day and night, you know, just to make ends meet right now are the hospital bills and everything," said Alcantar.

Three of the four charges Duffield was facing were waived in court. He was only convicted of one count of aggravated assault against a public servant, even though he injured two.

"I'm still traumatized, you know. I'm still doing the same kind of work I was doing when I got hit," said Alcantar. "But now it's like, every time I feel like a truck or a car coming near me or my car feels just like panic, you know like I'm going to get hit, and I just close my eyes."

"He was only given eight years, and my deputies have a lifetime sentence of pain and surgery to look forward to," said the Bexar County Constable Precinct 2 in a statement on Friday.