Daylight Saving Time good time to change, check smoke alarms, AFD says

The Austin Fire Department (AFD) is reminding Austinites to check and change their smoke alarm batteries as we prepare to "spring forward" for Daylight Saving Time.

On Sunday, March 13, Austinites will move the clocks forward one hour until the fall and AFD says this is an excellent opportunity to remind residents to check their smoke alarms.

The Austin Fire Department (AFD) is reminding Austinites to check and change their smoke alarm batteries as we prepare to "spring forward" for Daylight Saving Time.

"A working smoke alarm is the cheapest life insurance money can buy," said Fire Chief Joel G. Baker. "It only takes a few minutes to check and change the battery, but it could save your life."

AFD says that the number one reason that lives are saved in a fire is the presence of a working smoke alarm, which can cut the risk of dying in a house fire by almost 50 percent.

AFD will also provide working smoke alarms at no cost. Anyone needing one can call the department at 512-974-0299.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter