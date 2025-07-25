Cheetos litter Travis County road after crash involving Amazon Prime truck

article

The Brief Cheetos truck and Amazon Prime truck involved in crash Crash happened on SH 130 Southbound at Moore Road in Travis County



A truck carrying Cheetos was involved in a crash with an Amazon Prime truck in Travis County.

The backstory:

The Mustang Ridge Police Department posted on Facebook about the crash on SH 130 Southbound at Moore Road.

It said one of its sergeants was assisting the Travis County Sheriff's Office with the crash.

No one was injured in the crash but the crash left a large amount of Cheetos and debris on the road.

What they're saying:

"Oh no! Not the Cheetos! And someone’s Prime deliveries might be late," said Mustang Ridge PD in the Facebook post.