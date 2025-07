A child is dead, and three others were injured after a rollover crash in Southeast Austin.

According to Austin Travis County EMS, on July 11, around 1:25 p.m., first responders responded to a two-car crash in the 8500-8525 block of Dee Gabriel Collins Rd.

When first responders arrived, they said one car had rolled over.

A child was killed, and three adults were taken to local hospitals.

No other information was released.