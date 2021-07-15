Chip and Joanna Gaines talk 'low point' after walking away from 'Fixer Upper' in Season 5

Chip and Joanna Gaines opened up about the "low point" they went to after stepping away from their hit HGTV series "Fixer Upper" in 2017.

The famous duo appeared on Thursday’s "Today" show to discuss the launch of their Magnolia Network, the TV venture they began after exiting their hit home renovation series at the height of its popularity in Season 5.

Despite seemingly jumping from the end of "Fixer Upper" to the beginning of the Magnolia Network, the parents to five children revealed that they weren’t entirely sure they were going to continue with show business when they made the decision to end "Fixer Upper." They explained that the exit from HGTV came during a "low point" for them.

"Five seasons in, which really translates to six years of being on television or filming on top of our growing family and our business, I think we were just exhausted," Joanna explained on "Today." "When you start getting in that rhythm of just doing and then you forget the why, which I think by Season 5 we were just showing up."

She continued: "We both knew we needed to step back and just kind of evaluate what we were saying ‘yes to and the why. So, we just said for a full year we’re going to not take any calls, just sit back, focus on the business, focus on home."

Chip noted that it may seem odd to walk away from such a successful show, but explained that they never set out to make the mega-hit that "Fixer Upper" became. As a result, when they realized it wasn’t fulfilling them anymore, it came down to a sort of easy-come-easy-go mentality.

"Can you imagine somebody in law school wanting to be an attorney and then finding out as they’re taking the Bar, ‘I don’t know if I want to do this with my life,’ Well, you’ve committed to that place. For us it was a little more like, ‘hey if this isn’t going to be our future, then let’s take a step back.’"

Fortunately for fans of "Fixer Upper," it was spending time inside during the pandemic that really solidified their decision to return to TV. Although the wheels of the Magnolia Network were already in motion when the 2020 lockdown began, they noted that being inside and getting some family time made them realize they were ready to get started with the next chapter of their life and return to TV.

The Magnolia Network kicked off on July 15, which includes a slew of home renovation content.

