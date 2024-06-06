Expand / Collapse search

Chipotle giving away free burritos during NBA Finals: How the deal works

By Kelly Hayes
Published  June 6, 2024 7:30am CDT
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Chipotle is giving basketball fans the chance to win free burritos and other entrées during the 2024 NBA finals. 

As part of its "Free Throws, Free Codes" deal, the fast-casual chain is giving away up to 17,500 free entrées per game during the men's professional basketball championship series.

When a player makes all their free throws at the line during NBA Finals games, Chipotle said it will drop a text-to-claim code on its X account @CHIPOTLETWEETS.

The chain shared several examples of what would qualify for the deal:

  • A player is fouled on a two-point shot and makes both free throws
  • A player is fouled on a three-point shot and makes all three free throws
  • A player is fouled after a made basket, either a two-point shot or three-point shot, and converts their one free throw on the "and 1" opportunity
  • A player makes the one free throw after a technical foul is assessed to their opponent
  • A player makes both free throws after a flagrant foul is assessed to their opponent

Chipotle said the first 500 fans to text the designated code to 888222 will receive a code for a free entrée from Chipotle. It will give away "up to 17,500 free entrées per game." 

The chain said the free burrito codes are valid for any regularly-priced entrée through July 6, 2024, and valid in the U.S. only. 

This story was reported from Cincinnati.