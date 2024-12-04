City of Kyle Grinch video returns; Grinch-themed community event planned

The Brief City of Kyle releases Grinch-themed videos for 4th year in a row This year's is an "Orange Is The New Black" parody Grinch-themed Grinch on the Green event planned December 7



For the fourth year in a row, the City of Kyle has posted some fun videos on social media, featuring the Grinch causing trouble around town. The clips feature members of the Kyle Police Department. And, this year, you're invited to be part of the Grinch-themed fun.

First, it was safety PSAs featuring the Grinch wreaking havoc around town.

Then, last year, the Grinch landed an "Office" job—while plotting to take over Christmas, which ended in his arrest.

This time around, it's a parody of the show "Orange Is the New Black", with the Grinch planning his return from behind bars.

I caught up with Kyle Police about what goes into making these videos.

"We have our meetings throughout the year, and we kind of throw spaghetti on the wall and see what sticks," said Sgt. Dago Pates.

"It was fun. You know, takes a little bit more work than what most people think," said Assistant Chief Pedro Hernandez.

Both kids and adults have loved the videos.

"It shows the community a different side of their police department," said Hernandez.

"The more interaction that we have with the community, whether it's through community policing or the Grinch, brings us a little bit closer," said Pates.

And this year, the Grinch is getting in on the community fun. The City will be hosting a Grinch-themed party called Grinch on the Green at La Verde Park, this Saturday, December 7th from 5:30 to 9 PM.

"It's kind of unheard of," said Kyle's communications director Rachel Sonnier. "I don't know many other cities that started off with a video campaign for holiday safety that turned into a full-fledged event for the holidays. So it's really cool."

There will be food, local vendors, and, of course, plenty of Grinch-themed fun.

"We'll have free photos with Grinch," said Sonnier. "We'll have screenings of Grinch movies playing throughout the night. We have a band that will be playing some holiday favorites as well as some Grinch favorites."

For more information on Grinch on the Green, click here.