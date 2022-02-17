City of Austin facilities to close for Presidents Day on Feb. 21, 2022

In observance of Presidents Day, City of Austin administrative offices and other municipal facilities will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.

The city says normal business hours will resume Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Parks and Recreation

Most Austin Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed for Presidents Day. However, City parks, golf courses, cemeteries, and some pools will be open. Facility hours vary by location, so please call ahead or visit AustinTexas.gov/Parks for details. Information on closures is available at AustinTexas.gov/ParkClosures.

Austin Resource Recovery

All Austin Resource Recovery (ARR) trash, recycling and compost collections will be unaffected for the Presidents Day holiday. For the most up-to-date information on all ARR collections, download the Austin Recycles App for Apple or Android device or visit austintexas.gov/myschedule to sign up for collection reminders and alerts. Administrative offices will be closed Monday. The Recycle & Reuse Drop-off Center (RRDOC) remains open, by appointment only: austintexas.gov/dropoff.



Austin Public Health COVID-19 Site Schedules

The Metz Elementary Testing site will remain open on Monday with normal operation hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Austin Public Health COVID-19 vaccination sites will be closed on Monday.

The COVID-19 Surveillance, Key Indicators and Long-Term Care Facilities dashboards will not be updated on Monday. Updates will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Austin Energy

All City of Austin Utility Customer Service Centers will be closed on Presidents Day. Customers can make utility payments at coautilities.com or by calling 1-833-375-4919 for a Quick Payment.

Additional payment options include:

Paying at authorized locations, including most Austin H-E-B, Fiesta Mart, Randalls and Walmart stores

Mailing money order or check to P.O. BOX 2267, Austin, TX 78783-2267 or using a drop box location

Payment drop boxes are located at the North and South Utility Customer Service Centers, 625 East 10th Street and 505 Barton Springs Rd. Expect 3-5 business days for drop-off payments to process. The payment drop box at the East Branch inside Rosewood-Zaragosa is NOT available at this time.

Austin Public Library Schedule

Austin Public Library, Recycled Reads Bookstore, and the Austin History Center branches will be closed on Monday. Library resources that are available remotely can be accessed at the Austin Public Library website: library.austintexas.gov.

Austin Animal Center Schedule

The Austin Animal Center will close for Presidents Day, reopening on Tuesday.

For questions about City services or information call 3-1-1. Residents can also submit service requests from the Austin 3-1-1 mobile app.

