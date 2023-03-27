City of Austin hiring camp counselors for $20 per hour

Looking for a summer gig? Austin Parks and Recreation is hiring camp counselors for $20 an hour with sick leave.

The City says it needs counselors to lead and inspire children and teens through educational experiences, activities, and adventures.

There are openings in Community Recreation, Cultural and Art, Nature Based as well as Inclusion and Adaptive Programs.

You must be 18 or older to apply.

To learn more or apply for a job visit AustinTexas.gov/SummerJobs.