City of Austin to open warming centers on Dec. 26

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin plans to open its warming centers on Monday, Dec. 26 to ensure cold weather resources are available for the city's most vulnerable populations.

A warming center is a safe place where anyone in the community can come inside to get temporary relief from the cold weather during normal operating hours.

If you would like to stay at a warming center, you can register from 6-8 p.m. at One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd.

Warming Center locations:

  • Little Walnut Creek Branch Library, 835 W. Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758
  • Terrazas Branch Library, 1105 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702
  • Turner Roberts Recreation Center, 7201 Colony Loop Dr, Austin, TX 78724
  • George Morales Dove Springs Recreation Center 5801 Ainez Dr, Austin, TX 78744

Pets are not permitted inside Warming Centers. If someone arrives with a pet, facility staff will contact Animal Services to provide pet support.