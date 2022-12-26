City of Austin to open warming centers on Dec. 26

The City of Austin plans to open its warming centers on Monday, Dec. 26 to ensure cold weather resources are available for the city's most vulnerable populations.

A warming center is a safe place where anyone in the community can come inside to get temporary relief from the cold weather during normal operating hours.

If you would like to stay at a warming center, you can register from 6-8 p.m. at One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd.

Warming Center locations:

Little Walnut Creek Branch Library, 835 W. Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758

Terrazas Branch Library, 1105 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702

Turner Roberts Recreation Center, 7201 Colony Loop Dr, Austin, TX 78724

George Morales Dove Springs Recreation Center 5801 Ainez Dr, Austin, TX 78744

Pets are not permitted inside Warming Centers. If someone arrives with a pet, facility staff will contact Animal Services to provide pet support.