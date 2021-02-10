City of Austin Utilities plan additional financial relief

More relief money planned for City of Austin Utilities customers in need of financial help. It’s been nearly a year since Austin reported its first COVID-19 case.

That’s why on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, the City of Austin Utilities will bring a proposal to Austin City Council to add another $10 million to the City’s Utility Bill Relief effort. This proposal will be introduced to the Austin Energy Utility Oversight Committee at its regular meeting Wednesday, Feb. 10.

City Council initially approved Utility Bill Relief funding in April 2020. Since then, the City has distributed $10.8 million in Utility Bill Relief funding to nearly 15,000 individual households. With this additional funding, City of Austin Utilities stands ready to help residential customers financially impacted by COVID-19.

Customers can apply for emergency assistance online at AustinBillHelp.com. If customers need extra time to pay their bills, they’re encouraged to contact City of Austin Utilities at 512-494-9400.

"City of Austin Utilities has many options available to help customers during this difficult time, but we need them to contact us so that we can provide assistance," said Kerry Overton, Deputy General Manager, and Chief Customer & Compliance Officer. "We know our customers are facing hardships and we want to help them avoid accumulating large, unpaid balances."

Disconnections for non-payment are expected to resume in late spring/early summer.

