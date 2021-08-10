City of Blanco moves into stage 5 water restrictions

The City of Blanco says it will be immediately going into Stage 5 water restrictions due to high usage.

The city says it was notified by Canyon Lake Water Supply Company earlier Tuesday that Canyon Lake has reached its capacity due to high usage in the Canyon Lake area.

The city is now having to rely on its reserve water tank, with the prediction that the reserve water tank will not last more than a 24 hour period.

The city says that the move to Stage 5 means that it might have to consider terminating water services to certain users. No users are allowed to water their lawns or wash their cars and water is limited to essential use for health and safety only.

