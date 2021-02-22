City of Kyle lifts boil water notice, quality of water restored

The City of Kyle says the public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Monday.

The City of Kyle also has confirmed water customers will not see a rate increase in water rates as a result of the winter storm as these rates are set by the city ordinance in coordination with the city budget process.

The city says the TCEQ required the City of Kyle public water system to issue a boil water notice on Wednesday, Feb. 17, to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions that occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the City of Kyle Public Works Department at 512-262-3024. The City of Kyle Public Works office is located at 520 E. RR 150.