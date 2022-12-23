CLEAR Alert issued for missing San Antonio-area man

A CLEAR Alert has been issued for a missing man in the San Antonio area.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking for 24-year-old Malik Johnson, who was last seen Dec. 22 at noon in the 7400 block of Kitty Hawk Road near Universal City.

Johnson is described as a Black male, 5'10" and 190 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen shirtless and wearing blue-and-orange shorts with red slippers.

Malik Johnson (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

Law enforcement officials believe Johnson's disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

Anyone with information regarding this endangered missing person is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.