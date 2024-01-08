Cloquet, Minn. shooting: 2 killed, gunman dead after hotel shooting

Three people are dead, including the suspected gunman, after a shooting at the Super 8 hotel in Cloquet, Minnesota, on Monday evening.

Authorities plan to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Watch live in the player above.

The victims — a 22-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man — have not yet been identified by police, as family members are being notified. The motive for the shooting and any possible connection between the shooter, a 32-year-old man, and the victims is not known.

Timeline of the Super 8 shooting

Police say they were called to the Super 8 hotel around 6:30 p.m. for the report of a hotel employee who "looked like she'd been attacked."

At the scene, officers found two victims, a 22-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, who had both been shot. The woman was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The man, who was found in a car in the hotel parking lot, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later, officers found the body of a 32-year-old man outside, on hotel property, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators say, using surveillance video, they confirmed the man was the suspect. There was a firearm next to him.

A shelter-in-place order issued Monday evening by Cloquet police was lifted around 8:36 p.m. The order covered the area of Big Lake Road and Highway 33 and was issued around 7 p.m.

Cloquet police told FOX 9 people staying at the Super 8 stayed at the motel overnight, and some people were leaving Tuesday morning as the investigation continues.