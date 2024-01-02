Closed Arizona border crossing at Lukeville to reopen on Jan. 4

After weeks of closure, it appears a crossing along the Arizona portion of the U.S. - Mexico Border will reopen.

According to an official statement released by the office of Arizona Congressman Greg Stanton, the Lukeville Port of Entry will reopen at 6:00 a.m. on Jan. 4, citing an announcement made by officials with the Department of Homeland Security.

"During one of the busiest months for cross-border commerce and tourism, our understaffed and under-resourced Border Patrol was forced to close a vital port of entry. Border communities can’t keep paying the price for the federal government’s failures. Congress must come together to pass emergency supplemental funds to hire more officers and surge resources to secure our border," the Democratic lawmaker wrote.

Other border crossings to reopen as well

In a statement, officials with Customs and Border Protection say three other border crossings will also reopen on Jan. 4, one of which is in Arizona:

Morely Gate border crossing in Nogales, Ariz. (10:00 a.m. local time)

San Ysidro's Pedestrian West, near San Diego, Calif. (6:00 a.m. local time)

Eagle Pass International Bridge 1, at Eagle Pass, Texas (7:00 a.m. local time)

Border crossing closures impacted business

The Lukeville Port of Entry has been closed, in both directions, since Dec. 4, days after its closure was announced by border officials. At the time, officials said the decision to temporarily suspend operations at Lukeville was done in order to "redirect personnel to assist the U.S. Border Patrol with taking migrants into custody."

Following the closure, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs announced the activation of the state's National Guard to support operations at the closed port of entry. The closure also had an impact on Rocky Point (called Puerto Peñasco in the Spanish Language) as tourists from the U.S. almost vanished at the Mexican municipality, prompting fears over the economic damage it could cause.

"If it doesn’t get resolved soon, we’re going to turn into a ghost town," said Aron Brown.

Where the Port of Entry is located