Coach arrested at Elgin High School on felony child sex assault charge: police
ELGIN, Texas - A coach has been arrested in Elgin on a felony child sex assault charge, says the Elgin Police Department.
What we know:
43-year-old Jacob Donald Johns has been charged with first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child.
He was taken into custody without incident at Elgin High School at around 9 a.m. July 1. He has been taken to the Bastrop County Jail.
Elgin police say there is no ongoing threat to students, staff or the community.
What we don't know:
Police did not disclose any details regarding the circumstances behind the warrant or if the charge involved a student.
Bastrop police instead stated that the investigation was still ongoing and that they would not be providing more details "due to the sensitive nature of this incident."
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Elgin Police Department and Bastrop Police Department