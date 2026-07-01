Coach arrested at Elgin High School on felony child sex assault charge: police

The Brief Coach arrested in Elgin on felony child sex assault charge Jacob Donald Johns faces first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child charge He was arrested on July 1 at Elgin High School



A coach has been arrested in Elgin on a felony child sex assault charge, says the Elgin Police Department.

What we know:

43-year-old Jacob Donald Johns has been charged with first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child.

He was taken into custody without incident at Elgin High School at around 9 a.m. July 1. He has been taken to the Bastrop County Jail.

Elgin police say there is no ongoing threat to students, staff or the community.

What we don't know:

Police did not disclose any details regarding the circumstances behind the warrant or if the charge involved a student.

Bastrop police instead stated that the investigation was still ongoing and that they would not be providing more details "due to the sensitive nature of this incident."