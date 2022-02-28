Coalition of Pflugerville activists begin search for unmarked graves in historic Black cemetery

A project years in the making is finally underway at the historic Black cemetery in Pflugerville.



"We brought out a company to do in-ground radar and they are looking for unmarked graves," said Jeff Coleman, president, Rotary Club of Pflugerville.



The cemetery came about in 1910. It was a part of an exclusively Black community, who were not allowed to live among their white counterparts.



"A large landowner gave land to the black sharecroppers that he had on his land, Number one there is an area for them to live and an area for them to bury their dead. We will come back this weekend and put in temporary markers, and then over the next three years our club has committed to purchasing permanent markers," said Coleman.



The markers for unidentified bodies will have statements such as "rest in power," or "rest in peace." The project is underway after the collaboration of several local organizations



"We have been battling and working to get this ground penetration for about four years," said Alicia Jackson, president of Black Pflugerville.



"We have a lot of veterans buried here dating back to WWII. We really need to respect and honor their sacrifices," said Cliff Styles of Mt. Bonnell Lodge No. 2.



"What we are seeing here is evidence of the gross neglect of historically black cemeteries, not just in Pflugerville but across the nation," said Meme Styles, founder, Measure Austin.



The name of the cemetery also is rooted in racism, but it is something residents wanted to keep.



"This is still called the Historic Colored Addition. After speaking to the people here, they wanted it to remain that name because they wanted a reminder of what this area stood for, the issues and concerns that happened. They don't want us to forget our past," said Rudy Metayer, Pflugerville City Council.



Metayer also said it's important to remember the past, but not to repeat it. Organizers are hoping this project can set an example for other communities.



"Many of these people weren't shown dignity during their lives, and that's embarrassing. If we can show them some dignity by at least honoring their final resting place, then maybe we can make up a little bit of the problems and hurt that was caused," said Coleman.

