Coast Guard rescue swimmer hailed as hero for saving 165 in Texas flooding

In the chaotic aftermath of the devastating floods at Camp Mystic on the Guadalupe River, Scott Ruskan, a Coast Guard rescue swimmer, is credited with saving 165 people in what was marked as his very first rescue operation.

A Coast Guard spokesperson highlighted his pivotal role among the 12 rescue helicopters, including those from the National Guard and the Army, that converged on the site.

United States Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, posted about Ruskan's recovery efforts on X, calling him an "American Hero".