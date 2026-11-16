College Station man dies after being shot by police while charging officers with knife

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The Brief Clifton Charles Matthews died after being shot by College Station police responding to a welfare concern at an apartment on Harvey Road. Officers opened fire after Matthews allegedly charged at them with a knife, leaving one officer with a minor, non-life-threatening injury. The two officers involved are on paid administrative leave while the Texas Rangers conduct an independent investigation.



A College Station man died Monday evening after being shot by police officers who responded to a welfare concern at an apartment residence where he was armed with a knife, authorities said.

College Station officer-involved shooting

Clifton Charles Matthews of College Station was taken to a local hospital, where he died, according to the College Station Police Department. Next of kin have been notified.

The backstory:

The incident began at 4:44 p.m. in the 1300 block of Harvey Road, near Scarlett O'Hara Drive. Officers arrived following a call reporting that a male subject was preventing a woman from leaving the home and was possibly experiencing a mental health crisis.

Police said officers encountered Matthews upon arrival. During the encounter, Matthews charged at officers while armed with a knife, prompting two officers to discharge their service weapons.

Officers secured the scene and immediately began rendering medical aid. College Station Fire Department personnel arrived to provide additional treatment before transporting Matthews to the hospital.

One officer was injured during the altercation and was taken to a local hospital, where they were treated and later released.

The two officers who discharged their weapons have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting.

What's next:

The Texas Rangers were notified and are conducting an independent investigation into the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing, and police officials stated additional information will be released as it becomes available.